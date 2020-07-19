India's national Covid-19 tally continues to see peak surges with the highest single-day spike in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic, has hit the three lakh mark.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,00,937 cases reported until Saturday.

Meanwhile, as per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 18, of these 3,61,024 samples were tested yesterday.

