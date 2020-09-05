According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past 40-lakh mark.

India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past 40-lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561. The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated.

The active cases in Maharashtra have reached 2,11,325 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 1,02,067. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 10,59,346 samples were tested for the pathogen on September 4, and over 4.77 crore samples have been tested so far.

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry said that India’s Case Fatality Rate has touched 1.74 per cent following a gradient of steady and sustained decline.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday issued an advisory allowing on-demand testing for individuals who wish to get themselves tested and those undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative Covid-19 test at the point of entry.

The advisory for testing strategy recommended by the national task force on Covid-19 said that the state governments can decide simplified modalities for on-demand testing. ICMR said that the testing on demand for all individuals undertaking travel to countries or Indian states mandating a negative COVID-19 test at the point of entry, and for all individuals who wished to get themselves tested. State governments would decide modalities.

It also suggested that 100 per cent of people living in containment zones should be tested by rapid antigen tests, particularly in cities where there has been the widespread transmission of the infection.

Under ‘routine surveillance in containment zones and screening at points of entry’, the advisory recommended testing of all asymptomatic high-risk individuals (people above 65 and those with co-morbidities etc.) in containment zones.

Besides, it said testing all symptomatic (ILI symptoms) cases, including healthcare and frontline workers. All asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts (in family and workplace, people aged 65 and above, those who are immunocompromised or have co-morbidities etc) of a laboratory-confirmed case are to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact.

