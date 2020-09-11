On Friday, India's Covid-19 count has crossed 45-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus count includes 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. With 1,209 new deaths reported across the country, the toll due to the disease stands at 76,271.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country by the infection. The State has so far reported 2,53,100 active cases, 6,86,462 cured and discharged patients and 27,787 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh with 97,271 active cases is also severely affected by COVID-19. So far, 4,25,607 patients have been cured in the state while 4,634 deaths have been reported due to the disease.

The national capital, Delhi, has recorded 23,773 active cases, 1,72,763 cured patients, and 4,638 deaths due to the infection.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 11,63,542 samples were tested for COVID-19 on September 10 taking the total number of tests conducted for the disease to 5,40,97,975 in the country.

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,702 deaths and 10,175 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases in the state increased to 5,37,687. There are currently 97,338 active cases. A total of 4,35,647 recoveries and 4,702 deaths have been reported from the state.

Uttar Pradesh reported 7,042 COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 2,92,029, including 4206 deaths and 2,21,506 discharged, the state government informed.

As many as 5,528 new COVID-19 cases, 6,185 discharges, and 64 deaths were reported on Thursday in Tamil Nadu, said the State Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 4,86,052 including 48,482 active cases, 4,29,416 discharges, and 8,154 deaths.

