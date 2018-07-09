China on Monday launched two remote sensing satellites for its ally Pakistan, with an objective of keeping an eye Indian defence strategies and monitoring the progress of the strategic $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic

To keep an eye on Indian defence strategies, China on Monday launched two remote sensing satellites for its ally Pakistan. The two rockets were launched on Chinese rocket Long March-2C from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The two satellites will also monitor the progress of the strategic $50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Two rockets – PRSS-1, which is built by China, PakTES-1A, Pakistan’s indigenously developed scientific experiment satellite. Along with day and night monitoring, the remote-sensing PRSS-1 satellite can operate in different weather conditions.

Experts believe that satellites would help Pakistan to keep an eye on its enemy. PRSS-1’s main objective would be monitoring natural disasters, agriculture research, land and resource surveying, and urban construction. China’s cooperation with its all-weather ally in space technology is not new, both neighbouring countries have jointly launched a communication satellite called PAKSAT-1R in the year 2011.

China helps Pakistan in fulfilling its technological needs as Islamic country lacks heavy-duty launchers and satellite fabrication facilities. At present, China had five satellites in space. Indian is known for its advanced space technology, experts believe that it is a clear attempt to counter India, which has 43 operational satellites in space.

India also has the radar imaging satellites with all-weather surveillance capability. With the cooperation of SAARC countries, in 2015, India launched a South Asia Satellite.

With the latest launch, China has completed its 279th mission of the Long March rocket series, such kind of rockets are mainly used to send satellites into low Earth or Sun-synchronous orbits.

