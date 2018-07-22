Taking the Lok Sabha hug to another level, Congress' Mumbai unit has left everyone astonished by putting up posters of their president hugging the Prime Minister. The following posters were found in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb. Teasing the ruling BJP through their posters, Congress said that they will win Lok Sabha 2019 elections with love, not with hatred.

The hug between Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion has already left the nation surprised and with memes kicking-in the buzz just doesn’t seem to settle anytime soon. Taking the Lok Sabha hug to another level, Congress’ Mumbai unit has left everyone astonished by putting up posters of their president hugging the Prime Minister. The following posters were found in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb. Teasing the ruling BJP through their posters, Congress said that they will win Lok Sabha 2019 elections with love, not with hatred. Several news reports that carried the poster story were also endorsed by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on his Twitter page.

The following ‘hug’ took place during the no-confidence motion that was moved by the Opposition against the working of the ruling government.

While addressing the house during the no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi over a series of issues like mob lynching, farmer suicide, GST and demonetisation.

Rahul Gandhi had also attacked BJP over the sudden increase in the crimes against women. He said that BJP does nothing but stands when it comes to women security.

After Rahul Gandhi ended his speech in Lok Sabha he walked up to PM Modi and hugged him. The following gesture by the Congress president left several amazed.

Commenting on the hug, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the following gesture was against the decorum of House. Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that hug reminded him of Chipko Movement.

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi said that Rahul Gandhi rushed to his seat not to hug him but to take his Prime Minister’s post.

