As the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reports record number of single-day Covid-19 tests, the national tally continues to surge at high levels, now standing at 13,85,522 with 48,661 cases in 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to remain at the top of the table with over 3.5 lakh cases alone.

India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, it added.

With 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 32,063.

Maharashtra has reported 3,66,368 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country.

Also read: Remembering our brave-hearts on Kargil Diwas 2020, Nation salutes Kargil heroes

Also read: Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi likely to speak on Unlock 3.0

A total of 2,06,737 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu till now, while Delhi has recorded a total of 1,29,531 coronavirus cases.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain earlier today had said that “the positivity ratio in Delhi is at 5 per cent today”. He further stated that the “situation is satisfactory” and added that there is a need to do preparations.

In another development, India has recorded the highest-ever more than 4.2 lakh COVID tests in a single day. Nearly 1.6 crore samples have been tested so far. There is a sharp decline in case fatality rate to 2.35 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“This elevated number comes on the heels of 3,50,000 tests having been done every day consistently over the last one week,” the Ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,42,263 samples were tested for coronavirus on Saturday and overall 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested so far.

Also read: Over 4.2 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted in one day: Health Ministry

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App