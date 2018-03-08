Sounding positive on Indio-Sino relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that Chinese dragon and Indian elephant must not fight each other but dance with each other. The statement by Chinese Foreign Minister has come two days after Tibetan community in India cancelled the Dalai Lama events to be held in New Delhi citing respect for Central government’s decision. Nearly a week ago, the Central government had directed political leaders and officials to not attend the events featuring Dalai Lama.

Speaking over Indo-China relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that both neighbouring countries should build mutual trust. Yi added that China and India should be free of mental obstacles. The statement by Chinese Foreign Minister has come two days after Tibetan community in India cancelled two main events of Dalai Lama to be held in New Delhi. Yi added that “the Chinese dragon and Indian elephant must not fight each other but dance with each other.” Both the countries came to a situation like a war over a two-month military standoff in Doklam, along with their border last year.

China has continuously opposed India at various levels such as United Nations to ban Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar and India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). Speaking on the past difficulties between both countries relations, Yi said that China has both upheld its legitimate rights and interests and taken care to preserve the relationship. With mutual trust, not even Himalayas can stop both from friendly exchanges and let us replace suspicion with trust, manage differences with dialogue and build a better future for people of both countries, asserted Chinese Foreign Minister.

Nearly a week ago, the Central government had directed political leaders and officials to not attend the events featuring Dalai Lama, a Tibetan leader in exile. The Centre came to this decision after a letter sent by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale to Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha dated February 22 just before flying off to China. It is very sensitive time for Indo-China relations, says directions by the Central government

However, Ministry of External Affairs said that India’s position on Dalai Lama was clear and consistent. “Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by people of India and accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in the country.”

