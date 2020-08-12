With a spike of over 60,963 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has reached 23,29,639. Prime Minister Modi yesterday said that if Covid-19 is defeated in 10 worst-affected states, the country will win.

As many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over 23 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 834 new coronavirus deaths reported in India and the cumulative toll has reached 46,091. The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured/discharged/migrated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,33,439 samples, the highest so far were tested for COVID-19 on August 11. Over 2.60 crores samples have been tested so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there is a need to increase coronavirus testing in states where the testing rate is low and the positivity rate is high. He added that “if we defeat coronavirus in these 10 states then the country will also win”.

Also read: After Rajasthan, BJP wants to eject Thackeray govt: Shiv Sena

Also read: PM Modi to CMs: If Covid-19 is defeated in 10 worst-affected states, country will win

Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers, held through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said if we defeat coronavirus in the 10 states then the country will also win.”In States where the testing rate is low and the positivity rate is high, there is a need to increase testing there in particular, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana. A view has emerged that testing should be increased in these states,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the number of testing has reached 7 lakhs per day and is also increasing continuously. He said that if we try more in a focused way then we can achieve the target to bring down Case Fatality Rate (CFR) to less than 1 per cent.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED seizes Rhea Chakraborty’s phones, SC hearing over CBI investigation underway