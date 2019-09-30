Tej Pratap Yadav's estranged wife Aishwarya Rai has been allowed to enter RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's official residence by his wife Rabri Devi a day after she was allegedly pushed out of the house.

RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav son Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife Aishwarya Rai who accused her in-laws of harassment has finally been allowed to re-enter the house a day after she was apparently pushed out. On Sunday, Aishwarya alleged that her eldest sister-in-law Misha Bharati was the reason why there was a rift in the family claiming that she created differences between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav.

The high-octane drama has now taken a new turn with Lalu Prasad’s family allowing Aishwarya to enter the house after allegedly throwing her out yesterday. It was after police intervention that Aishwarya was allowed inside the official residence of the RJD chief.

Sources suggest that Aishwarya’s mother-in-law Rabri Devi was adamant to not let her enter the house and the district police official had to convince her to let Aishwarya stay inside.

Speaking to the media for the first time yesterday, Aishwarya claimed that Rabri and Misha didn’t let her eat and she would get food from her parents’ home. Tej Pratap had filed for divorce in November 2018, and Aishwarya chose to stay with her in-laws despite the divorce case.

She claimed that her sister-in-law Misha would lock the kitchen so that she could not eat.

Interestingly, Aishwarya asserted that her father-in-law Lalu would have handled the situation better and things would have been normal had he not been inside the jail.

A week ago, a video went viral in which Aishwarya could be seen leaving the house with tears in her eyes which led to speculation on whether she was forced out of the house.

The allegations spree doesn’ end here as reportedly, Aishwarya also tried recording her ordeal but her phone was snatched away by house help.

As far as her husband Tej Pratap is concerned, he had moved out of the relationship within six months of tying the know asserting that he wasn’t happy and blamed his parents to force him into getting married against his wishes.

Apparently, Tej Pratap Yadav doesn’t have attachment to materialistic pleasures and finds peace in solitude. Several times he has been captured donning avatars like Shiva, Krishna.

