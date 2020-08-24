The COVID-19 count in the country stood at 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured or discharged or migrated patients, and 56,706 deaths the health ministry said. 912 deaths have also been reported due to the infection.

India recorded 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to over 31 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday. The country’s total coronavirus count has reached 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With 836 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll climbed to 57,542. Maharashtra has 1,71,859 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 89,742 active cases. As many as 6,09,917 samples were tested on August 23 while a total of 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested so far.

57,468 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said that the gap between recoveries and COVID-19 active cases continues to widen as the recoveries are more than 3 times the active cases.

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,975 new COVID-19 cases, 6,047 recoveries and 97 deaths on Sunday, taking total cases to 3,79,385 including 3,19,327 discharges and 6,517 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 53,541, according to the state health department.

Andhra Pradesh reported 7,895 new COVID-19 cases, 7,449 recoveries, and 93 deaths, taking total cases to 3,53,111 including 2,60,087 recoveries and 3,282 deaths.

As many as 1,450 new COVID-19 cases 16 deaths were reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,61,466 in the national capital, the health department said. According to the official data, a total of 1,250 discharges or recoveries or migrations were also reported in the capital today. The total number of cases includes 1,45,388 recovered cases, 11,778 active cases and 4,300 deaths so far.

Divulging further, the health department informed that 6,261 RT-PCR or CBNAAT or TrueNat tests and 12,470 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 14,31,094 tests have been conducted so far and Tests Per Million (TPM) stands at 75,320 so far.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal expressed happiness over the controlled situation in the capital. As many as 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh, taking total positive cases to 4,936 out of which 1,493 cases are active.

A total of 1,908 new cases and 1,110 recoveries were reported in Kerala today, taking active cases to 20,330 and recoveries to 37,649, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

Manipur reported 114 new cases of COVID-19, taking total cases to 5,246 including 3,616 recoveries and 22 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,608.

Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir reported 666 new COVID-19 cases, 434 recoveries and nine deaths today which took the total number of cases to 32,647, including 24,832 recoveries and 617 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 7,198.

According to the Punjab Health Department, 1,136 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today. The total number of cases roses to 41,779 including 14,165 active cases, 26,528 recovered cases and 1,086 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 5,938 cases (2,126 in Bengaluru), 4,996 discharges and 68 deaths, taking total cases to 2,77,814 including 1,89,564 discharges and 4,683 deaths.

A total of 1,101 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Gujarat on Sunday, taking the total tally to 86,779 including 69,229 discharges and 2,897 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 14,653 in Gujarat.

A total of 5,423 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 49,242 in the state. According to state principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad, there are 1,35,613 recoveries while 2,926 people have died in the state so far. The recovery rate has increased to 72.21 per cent.

