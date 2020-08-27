After 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

After 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW). With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated. With 1,73,195 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases and 23,089 patients succumbed to the disease in the state.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,24,998 samples were tested on Wednesday and over 3.85 crore samples have been tested so far. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has a recovery rate of 90 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu with 85 per cent.

Bihar stood at number three with a recovery rate of 83.80 per cent, followed by Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (82.60 per cent), Haryana (82.10 per cent), Gujarat (80.20 per cent), among others. Assam has the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.27 per cent in the country, followed Kerala with 0.39 per cent.

In the fight against COVID-19, the number of patients recovering from the coronavirus in India has exceeded the active cases by 3.5 times. While 63,173 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries reached 24,67,758. The single-day recovery figure has been more than 60,000 for many days. The recovery of 63,173 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours has resulted in the cumulative recoveries of 24,67,758 people.

This has contributed to the rapidly widening chasm between the number of the percentage recovered and percentage active cases further. According to the health ministry, at least 17,60,489 people have recovered more than the active cases (7,07,267). With this, India’s Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has crossed 76 per cent (76.30 per cent) so far.

