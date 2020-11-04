About new 46,254 infections have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the overall coronavirus tally in India to 83,13,877, including 5,33,787 active cases.

India’s coronavirus tally crossed 83-lakh mark after new 46,254 infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data on Wednesday. The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline further but the overall infections reached 83,13,877 including 5,33,787 active cases.

With 53,357 new discharges in the last 24 hours, total cured cases in the country are now at 76,56,478. As many as 514 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 1,23,611. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,29,98,959 samples have been tested up to November 3. Over 12 lakh samples for coronavirus were tested yesterday.

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the national coronavirus recovery rate has escalated to 91.96 per cent and case fatality rate dropped to 1.49 per cent. Nearly 80 per cent of the new deaths are concentrated in ten States/Union Territories.

The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs. “53,285 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. The active cases have sustained on the downslide. The total active cases in India stand at 5,61,908. The Active Cases comprise only 6.83% of the total positive cases of the country,” according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s release.

The ministry said that the percentage of active cases have reduced more than 3 times in a span of just two months. On September 3, the percentage active cases were 21.16 per cent, it said.

At present, the national recovery rate is 91.68 per cent. The health ministry said that 10 States and Union Territories account for 82 per cent of fatalities in the past 24 hours. “With 78 per cent of the new recovered cases in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. Kerala and Karnataka has contributed the highest number to these with more than 8,000 cases. Delhi and west Bengal follow with more than 4,000 cases,” it said.