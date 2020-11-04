India recorded 50,209 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 83,64,086, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday. With 55,331 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,27,962.

India recorded 50,209 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 83,64,086, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data on Thursday. With 55,331 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,27,962 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 77,11,809.

The country’s toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,24,315 after 704 new deaths. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested for coronavirus to November 4, of these, 12,09,425 samples were tested yesterday.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the country’s recovery rate reached 92.09 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs.

“53,285 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. The active cases have sustained on the downslide. The total active cases in India stand at 5,61,908. The Active Cases comprise only 6.83% of the total positive cases of the country,” according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s release.

The ministry said that the percentage of active cases have reduced more than 3 times in a span of just two months. On September 3, the percentage active cases were 21.16 per cent, it said.

At present, the national recovery rate is 91.68 per cent. The health ministry said that 10 States and Union Territories account for 82 per cent of fatalities in the past 24 hours. “With 78 per cent of the new recovered cases in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. Kerala and Karnataka has contributed the highest number to these with more than 8,000 cases. Delhi and west Bengal follow with more than 4,000 cases,” it said.