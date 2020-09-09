India recorded a spike of 89,706 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total case count to 43,70,129. This includes 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated and 73,890 deaths.

India’s COVID-19 case tally has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases and 1,115 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. “The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated and 73,890 deaths,” the Ministry added.

Five states — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu — account for nearly 70 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Maharashtra accounts for 27 per cent of the total active cases, Andhra Pradesh 11 per cent, Karnataka 10.98 per cent, Uttar Pradesh about seven per cent, and Tamil Nadu around six per cent.

India has crossed the five-crore mark for sample testing of the novel coronavirus as of September 7, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday, adding that 10,98,621 samples were tested for the pathogen on Monday.

Also Read: Unlock 4.0: Delhi Metro resumes services on Blue and Pink lines

Also Read: Centre allows partial reopening of schools from September 21: All you need to know about standard operating procedure

According to the statement from the apex body at the forefront of formulating COVID-19 testing strategy in the country, a total of 5,06,50,128 samples have been tested for the deadly virus so far. The last one crore sample testing was achieved in only 10 days.

“Rapidly increasing testing samples was made possible as the daily testing average had been on a continuous rise from around seven lakh tests per day in the third week of August to more than 10 lakh tests per day in the first week of September. Which was achieved because of ramped up COVID-19 specific diagnostic labs across India with the active support of Central and State/UT governments,” the statement said.

The ICMR has been responding to the crisis by regularly revising its strategy for testing. In its latest advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, ‘Testing on Demand’ for individuals has been allowed. The statement said that the existing recommendations related to COVID-19 testing had been divided into four parts – routine surveillance in containment zones and screening at points of entry, routine surveillance in non-containment areas, hospital settings and testing on demand.

It also informed that there are now 1,668 COVID-19 testing laboratories, including 1,035 government laboratories and 633 private laboratories.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody after Court denies bail plea