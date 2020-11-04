With 47,638 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 84,11,724. With 670 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,24,985. Total active cases are 5,20,773 after a decrease of 7,189 in last 24 hrs.

With 47,638 new COVID19 infections, India’s total cases surge to 84,11,724. With 670 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,24,985. Total active cases are 5,20,773 after a decrease of 7,189 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested for coronavirus to November 4, of these, 12,09,425 samples were tested yesterday.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the country’s recovery rate reached 92.09 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. The Union Health on Monday informed that the active coronavirus cases comprise only 6.83 per cent of the total positive cases of the country and added that the overall recoveries have crossed 75 lakhs.

“53,285 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. The active cases have sustained on the downslide. The total active cases in India stand at 5,61,908. The Active Cases comprise only 6.83% of the total positive cases of the country,” according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s release.

The ministry said that the percentage of active cases have reduced more than 3 times in a span of just two months. On September 3, the percentage active cases were 21.16 per cent, it said.

At present, the national recovery rate is 91.68 per cent. The health ministry said that 10 States and Union Territories account for 82 per cent of fatalities in the past 24 hours. “With 78 per cent of the new recovered cases in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. Kerala and Karnataka has contributed the highest number to these with more than 8,000 cases. Delhi and west Bengal follow with more than 4,000 cases,” it said.