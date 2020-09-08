The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday with a spike of 75,809 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally surged to 42,80,423.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State which on Monday reported 16,429 new COVID-19 cases. The State’s tally of coronavirus infected cases has reached 9,23,641, according to the State Health Department. The total number of cases in the State includes 6,59,322 recoveries and 27,027 deaths while active cases stood at 2,36,934.

The national capital has reported 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, taking the COVID-19 count to 1,93,526, said the Delhi Health Department on Monday. The total number of samples tested up to September 7 is 5,06,50,128 including 10,98,621 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 890,000 on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll from the virus rose to 890,064, with a caseload of more than 27.2 million worldwide as of 3:28 p.m. (1928 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States remains at the top of the chart in terms of the caseload and death toll, with 6,296,629 cases and 189,114 deaths, accounting for more than 20 per cent of the global deaths. Brazil recorded 126,650 deaths, followed by India with 71,642 fatalities.

Meanwhile, India just surpassed Brazil to be the country with the second-largest number of cases, which stood at 4,204,613. Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, Italy, and France.

