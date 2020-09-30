Coronavirus Update: According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 52-lakh mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths.

With a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 62,25,764 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. As per the Union Health Ministry, this includes 9,40,441 active cases and 51,87,826 cured and discharged or migrated patients. With 1,179 deaths, the toll due to the disease has reached 97,497 in the country.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,60,789 active cases, 10,69,159 cured and discharged cases and 36,181 deaths. Karnataka with 1,07,756 active cases is the next in the list. While 4,76,378 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,777 lives so far.

Andhra Pradesh with 59,435 active cases is also severely affected, however, over six lakh patients have been cured in the State, while 5,780 deaths have occurred due to it. Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested up to September 29 for COVID-19. Out of these 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,546 new COVID-19 cases, 5,501 recoveries and 70 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 5,91,943, including 5,36,209 recoveries, 9,453 deaths and 46,281 active cases, the State Health Department said.

A total of 48 deaths and 3,227 fresh positive cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital now stands at 2,76,325 including 2,43,481 recoveries, 27,524 active cases and 5,320 deaths.

Kerala reported 7,354 new COVID-19 cases 3,420 recovered cases and 22 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 61,791, State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

A total of 2,148 new COVID-19 cases, 1,800 discharged cases and 15 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases has risen to 1,33,119 till date, including 20,376 active cases, 1,10,254 discharged cases and 1,471 deaths, the State Health Department, Government of Rajasthan said.

Karnataka reported 10,453 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 6,628 discharges and 136 deaths, taking total cases to 5,92,911 including 4,76,378 discharges and 8,777 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,07,737, the State Health Department said.

Mizoram reported 89 new recovered COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The total positive cases rose to 1,958, including 1,548 discharges, 410 active cases and there was no COVID death till date in the state, Department of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram informed.

Himachal Pradesh reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and 259 recoveries on Tuesday. The total positive cases in the state stand at 14,491, including 10,866 recoveries,176 deaths and 3,424 active cases till date, the State Health Department, Government of Himachal Pradesh said.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,31,10,041 samples have been tested up to September 28 for COVID-19. Out of these 11,42,811 samples were tested on Monday.

