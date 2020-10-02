Coronavirus Update: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that the Coronavirus tally of India reached 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,59,440 active cases, 11,04,426 cured and discharged cases and 37,056 deaths. Karnataka with 1,10,431 active cases is the next on the list. While 4,92,412 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,994 lives so far.

Kerala with 72,418 active cases is also severely affected, however, 1,31,052 patients have been cured in the State, while 771 deaths have occurred due to it. Meanwhile, a total of 7,67,17,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to October 1. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“With high levels of recoveries (more than 52L), India is maintaining its global position as the country with the maximum number of Recovered COVID-19 patients. India has crossed a landmark milestone. Active Cases have been sustained below the 10L mark for 10 days in an unbroken chain,” Ministry of Health tweeted.

A higher number of daily recoveries and persistently dipping mortality rate across the States/Union Territories are resulting in a lower number of Active Cases on a daily basis, the Health Ministry stated.

