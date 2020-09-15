Coronavirus Update: India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 cases and 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 cases and 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths.

Maharashtra which is most affected by the pandemic has 2,91,630 active cases of COVID-19. Karnataka has 98,482 active cases, Andhra Pradesh has 93,204, Tamil Nadu 46,912 and Delhi 28,641. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,83,12,273 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 14th September, of these 10,72,845 were tested yesterday.

Andhra Pradesh came second with 7,956 new COVID-19 cases, 9,764 recoveries and 60 deaths reported on Monday. The total number of cases in the State have now been recorded at 5,75,079 including 93,204 active cases, 4,76,903 recoveries and 4,972 deaths, the state health department said.

Karnataka was the next hardest hit by the pandemic. Karnataka reported 8,244 new COVID-19 cases, 8,865 discharges and 119 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,67,689 including 3,61,823 discharges and 7,384 deaths.

As many as 5,752 new COVID-19 cases, 5,799 discharged cases and 53 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 5,08,511 including 46,912 active cases, 4,53,165 discharges and 8,434 deaths in the state.

The Delhi government informed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 2,21,533 with 3,229 new positive cases and 26 deaths reported today. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 28,641 and 1,88,122, respectively while the death toll stood at 4,770 in the national capital.

A total of 1,043 fresh positive cases detected in Uttarakhand today. The total case tally stands now at 33,016. The numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 10,374 and 22,077 respectively.

Haryana reported 2,488 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 96,129 including 74,712 recoveries and 1,000 deaths. There are 20,417 active cases in the state.

Punjab Health Department said that the state has reported 2,496 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 recoveries and 70 deaths, taking active cases to 20,690, recoveries to 58,999 and death toll to 2,424.

Similarly, Chandigarh reported 254 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases to 8,245 including 2,847 active cases, 95 deaths and 5,300 discharges.

As many as 1,229 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday; 837 have been detected from Jammu division and 392 have been found in Kashmir division. The total number of cases now stands at 55,325 including 18,049 active cases, 36,381 recoveries and 895 deaths.

Meanwhile, 96 new COVID-19 cases, 149 recovered cases were reported in Manipur over the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,971 so far, including 1,585 active cases, 6,340 recovered cases and 46 deaths.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday informed that 2,540 new COVID-19 cases, 2,110 recoveries and 15 deaths have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The count of active cases now stands at 30,486, while 79,813 patients have recovered till now. The death toll is at 454 in the state.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases till 5 pm on Monday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 9,655 so far, including 3,418 active cases, 6,143 recoveries, and 77 deaths in the state.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state had 23,624 active cases and 3,945 deaths (86 per cent deaths due to comorbidities). COVID-19 positivity rate in India is 8.53 per cent while in the state it was 8.21 per cent.

“Discharge rate in India is 77 per cent and here it is 86.40 per cent. The situation’s getting better but we need to be careful,” Banerjee said.

