Coronavirus Update: With a single day spike of 90,802 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally has crossed the 42-lakh mark. India now stands as the 2nd worst affected country in the world.

India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases in the last 24 hours. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that a total of 1,016 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths.

The worst-affected State continues to be Maharashtra which on Sunday reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases; the State’s tally of people infected with the virus has surpassed the 9 lakh-mark. With 23,350 patients testing positive yesterday, Maharashtra’s overall count of positives cases has reached 9,07,212, according to the State’s Public Health Department.

Along with that, the State also recorded 7,826 recoveries and 328 deaths due to coronavirus. The total number of samples tested up to September 6 is 4,95,51,507 including 7,20,362 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed that the COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has dropped below 2 per cent and is on a continuous decline. The data published by the Union Ministry shows that the CFR was 2.15 per cent on August 1 and stands at 1.72 per cent on September 6.

The data further shows that the average weekly CFR was 1.97 per cent for the week of August 10 to August 16. The average weekly CFR has dropped to 1.75 per cent for the week of August 31 to September 6.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted that India’s comprehensive and calibrated actions within the umbrella strategy of ‘TEST TRACK TREAT’ have resulted in a low mortality rate, sustained efforts through early diagnosis, & timely and effective treatment continues to steadily push the CFR down.

