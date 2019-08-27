Delhi water bill waiver: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced another sop for Delhiites water arrear waiver. The scheme is meant for the people with water meters and others willing to avail the scheme will be required to install water meters.

Delhi water bill waiver: Months ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced another sop for Delhiites. This time it has to do with water. The AAP government will be waiving water arrears for residents having operational water meters at their homes.

Only those with operational water meters can avail the scheme, announced the Delhi CM on Tuesday. Soon after its implementation, the bills till March 31, 2019, will be waived and the waiver scheme will be open till November 30.

For the people under E, F, G and H categories of water consumers, there will be 100 per cent waiver while for the ones under A and B category, the waiver scheme will give them 25 per cent leeway. The C category water consumers will benefit via 50 per cent waiver.

Kejriwal said he will be writing to all water consumers in Delhi as part of the arrear waiver announcement and told the ones interested in availing the water facility to install water meters at their house. At least 13 lakh people are expected to be benefitted from the waiver scheme.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said it was an opportunity Delhi people to install water meters and strengthen Delhi economy by helping the government save Rs 600 crore.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App