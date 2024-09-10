Without Cybersecurity The Development Of The Nation Is Impossible: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the country's progress is not possible without ensuring cybersecurity.

Addressing at the 1st Foundation Day celebration of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Union Home Minister in Delhi said that cybercrime has no boundary, hence all stakeholders should come together to deal with this menace.

“Without cybersecurity, the development of the nation is impossible at this point.

Technology is a blessing to humanity. Technology is being used to a great extent to boost the economy… but at the same time, we are also seeing many threats because of technology…Cybersecurity has become an important part of national security. We won’t be able to secure our nation without cyber security. Platforms like I4C can play a key role in this,” Amit Shah said.

He further added that the government plans to train and prepare 5,000 cyber commandos over the next 5 years to deal with cybercrime.

“If states establish cyber suspect registries, it will have its limitations, but there is no limit to the reach of cyber criminals. Therefore, there is a need for a national-level suspect registry that includes all states.

This will help in preventing crimes in the future. From 10th September onwards, I4C is starting a people awareness campaign across the country. Through more than 72 channels, 190 FM channels and many other platforms, we will try to popularise this campaign. This campaign won’t be successful unless and until the victims know how to escape,” Shah added.

“The more popular the ‘1930’ number becomes, the more effective it will be. On this occasion, I will also appeal to all state governments to join this campaign,” he said.

Stressing the importance of making cyberspace safe, he said 46 per cent of digital transactions in the world are taking place in India.

“I4C has issued more than 600 advisories. It has blocked various websites, social media pages, mobile apps and accounts used by cybercriminals,” he added.

The I4C wing of the MHA was established on October 5, 2018, under the Central Sector Scheme within the Cyber and Information Security Division (CIS Division) of the Home Ministry. Its primary objective was to establish a national-level coordination centre for addressing all issues related to cybercrime across the country.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

