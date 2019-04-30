Woman who accused Chief Justice of India of sexual harassment, boycotts inquiry panel, expresses reservation: She pointed out that she was not informed if the committee has sought any response from the CJI to her complaint, adding that she has been left guessing and anxious on all these matters.

Woman who accused Chief Justice of India of sexual harassment, boycotts inquiry panel, expresses reservation: The woman who accused Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment withdrew from in-house proceedings due to reservations. She said that she was not likely to get justice from this committee and hereby boycotting the three Judge Committee proceedings. The development comes after Justice SA Bobde-led panel conducted third in-chamber sitting on Monday. The woman has alleged that he was not allowed to have a lawyer present in the proceedings despite her impaired hearing, nervousness and fear.

In a detailed statement, she cited that there was no video or audio recording of the Committee proceedings and she was not supplied a copy of her statement which she recorded on 26th and 29th April 2019. The woman said that she was not informed about the procedure this committee is following.

She said that on Tuesday she went to the in-house committee of three Supreme Court Judges (Justice S A Bobde, Justice Indira Banjeree and Justice Indu Malhotra), but due to serious concerns and reservations, she is longer participating in these in-house committee proceedings. The 35-year-old woman’s allegations against Justice Gogoi came to fore on April 20 when the same was published by online portals.

She pointed out that she was not informed if the committee has sought any response from the CJI to her complaint, adding that she has been left guessing and anxious on all these matters.

The former staffer said that after leaving the Committee hearing on the first day, she saw that she was followed by two men on a motorcycle whose partial number she was able to note.

The woman further said she had joined the inquiry panel, feeling the committee would hear her sufferings and finally justice would be done.

She said that she made a detailed complaint of sexual harassment and victimization against the CJI through an affidavit on April 18th, 2019.

