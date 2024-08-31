A woman and her companion claimed they were harassed and mistreated by BJP workers on board the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat train

A commotion erupted on the newly inaugurated Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express on Saturday when a woman and her companion claimed they were harassed and mistreated by BJP workers on board the train. The incident, which quickly gained attention on social media, has drawn widespread criticism, including condemnation from political leaders.

Allegations of Harassment and Misconduct

The woman recounted the incident, describing how she and her companion were confronted while trying to pass through a cabin to get food. According to her, a man blocked their way, asserting that the cabin was exclusively reserved for BJP members and that they were not permitted to pass through.

“We were passing through the cabin to take food when an uncle stopped us, saying it is BJP’s cabin and we cannot go through it,” the woman told reporters inside the Vande Bharat train. “When we were returning, they started arguing and pushed us, asking why we were frequently moving around the cabin. We are also connected with the BJP, but these kinds of people defame the party.”

Her companion, who identified himself as a BJP supporter and an influencer invited to cover the train’s inauguration, expressed his outrage over the behavior they faced. “BJP hired us as influencers. They consider the train as their personal property and were misbehaving with my sister,” he said, highlighting the audacity of the group involved.

Social Media Backlash and Political Reactions

The altercation quickly made waves on social media, with numerous individuals criticizing the actions of the BJP workers involved. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed was among those who strongly condemned the incident, stating, “This is completely unacceptable. The train is public property, not a personal or BJP asset,” in a post on X.

Adding to the outrage, the Congress party shared a viral video clip of the altercation, captioning it, “This video is a witness to the conduct, character, and face of the BJP,” underscoring the party’s stance against the behavior displayed on the train.

Vande Bharat Express: A New Era of Rail Travel

The Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express was one of several trains inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Alongside this route, the Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express and the Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express were also launched, marking a significant expansion in the Vande Bharat network.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the transformative impact of these new trains, emphasizing how they would enhance travel convenience for passengers. “Through its hard work over the years, the railways has made big strides in addressing long-standing issues and offered new hopes and solutions. We will not stop until Indian Railways becomes a guarantee of comfortable travel for everyone,” Modi stated during the virtual flag-off ceremony.

The Meerut city-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express is set to reduce travel time between the two cities by approximately one hour compared to the fastest existing train on this route, promising a more efficient and comfortable journey for travelers.

Call for Accountability and Respect for Public Spaces

The incident on the Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express has raised questions about conduct and entitlement in public spaces, particularly when linked to political affiliations. As the investigation into the matter unfolds, there is a growing call for respect and accountability, ensuring that public services like the railways remain accessible and welcoming to all citizens, regardless of political alignment.