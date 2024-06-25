Woman And Her 2 Minor Nieces Run Over By Drunk Uttarakhand Official

A woman along with her two minor nieces became victims to a car accident after a speeding car allegedly ran over the three. The police stated that the car was being driven by Jakhnidhar’s assistant block development officer in Tehri’s Bourari area.

According to reports, the woman was identified to be one, Reema negi, a 36 year-old woman. According to Tehri’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) J R Joshi, Negi was taking a walk with her two nieces who were later identifed as Anvita, aged seven and Agrima, aged ten, on the Palika Karyalaya Road at around 7pm on Monday when the assistant of Jakhnidhar, BDO DP Chamoli knocked them down resulting in the death of all the three.

The officials also affirmed that Chamoli was driving under the influence of of alcohol when the incident took place which was also confirmed by his medical reports according to the Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital, Dr. Amit Rai, however he was immediately arrested following the accident.

Chamoli had been immediately booked after the accident and was charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 279 for rash or negligent driving, Section 337 for causing hurt by a negligent act, and Section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murderOn Tuesday, Chamoli was presented in a local court and subsequently remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

According to the police reports, Reena Negi had died on the spot of the accident while her nieces succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead upon their arrival at the district hospital. The accident had also resulted in injuries to two other individuals, who are currently being treated at the district hospital.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident and had ordered the suspension of Chamoli from his duties which was immediately brought into action.

The Bourari market was reported to remain closed on the day of the accident in order to mourn the deaths of the three.

