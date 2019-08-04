Aam Aadmi Party leader Pankaj Pushkar and aides were beaten on the streets of Delhi by a woman. The video of the incident was shared by BJP-Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Twitter.

BJP-Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video on Sunday, in which, a woman is thrashing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Pankaj Pushkar and his close aides with a slipper. As per the reports, a team of Food and Civil Supplies lead by Minister Imran Hussain raided at 2 ration shops in Delhi’s Nehru Vihar area in Timarpur along with the local MLA Pankaj Pushkar. The team raided after the public food distribution centre after receiving information about corruption, MLA Pankaj Pushkar claimed. The reports say the incident took place when locals and MLA got engaged in a heated argument, and later locals assaulted beat the team with slaps, and slippers.

It is said that the Food and Civil Supplies team found no proper records at the ration shop, and owners of the shop recklessly beat up MLA Pankaj Pushkar and his office in-charge Devesh Kumar and provoked the locals against officials. A protest was staged and people also raised slogans against Aam Aadmi Party.

The AAP MLA said in his statement, “I had, therefore, requested the minister to conduct a departmental inquiry into these allegations. It was for this that he decided to survey the area. When we reached there, we were attacked by members of the ration mafia.”

आप विधायक @pushkar_pankaj को जनता ने सरेआम चप्पलों से मारा 😂

क्योंकि ये राशन की दुकान पर फिरौती वसूल रहा था What an irony – @ArvindKejriwal और उसके साथी हर रोज़ भरे बाज़ार अपनी बेइज़्ज़ती करवाते हैं

और जब हम उनकी करतूतों का पर्दाफ़ाश करें तो हमी पर मानहानि का केस लगाते हैं!! pic.twitter.com/sWMMPjUQF5 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 4, 2019

Later, BJP-Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared the video on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Through the video, Sirsa tried to mock Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said AAP members getting humiliated on the streets of the national capital is now a common thing.

On the other side, MLA Pushkar has registered a police complaint against the accused ration shop owner.

