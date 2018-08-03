A 25-year-old woman body was found inside an almirah at the flat in which she was staying. Reports say that the woman was in a live-in relationship with a married man and was forcing the man to give divorce to his wife and marry her.

A 25-year-old woman body was found inside an almirah at the flat in which she was staying. Reports say that the woman was in a live-in relationship with a married man and was forcing the man to give divorce to his wife and marry her. The incident which took place at Delhi’s Gokulpuri area came to light when her live-in partner informed the police about some foul smell which was coming out of her flat. Later the police found the body inside the almirah in her flat. Currently, the police is interrogating her live-in partner and neighbours.

Further reports suggest that the girl’s parents were against this relationship, therefore, the woman had started living with his partner in a live-in relationship. Her live-in partner house is also in the same area where the girl’s flat is. The police is suspecting that the woman had died a few days ago after being strangulated.

Not a first time when such an incident has taken place as, earlier also, several such incidents have surfaced in various parts of the country. Just a couple of days ago, in an ugly incident, a woman was murdered by her husband after a fight in Delhi. According to reports, the man was a chef working at a Delhi hotel. The fight happened took place over a trivial issue, soon it became a heated argument. It was his wife birthday when the man lost it and stabbed his wife almost for a half-dozen time. The couple used to live in Delhi South Extension area.

