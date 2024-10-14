Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, Police Launch Manhunt

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area on Sunday as a 30-year-old woman, identified as Samina, was found brutally stabbed to death.

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area on Sunday as a 30-year-old woman, identified as Samina, was found brutally stabbed to death. According to the police, her body was discovered by her daughter, who had been searching for her mother throughout the day.

Samina, a resident of Khadda Colony, was found in an unconscious state, lying in a pool of blood on the first floor of their home. Her daughter, accompanied by her siblings, made the grim discovery at around 3 PM after several unsuccessful attempts to locate their mother earlier in the day.

Upon receiving the information, police registered a murder case under relevant sections. Initial investigations revealed that the victim’s daughter suspects the involvement of a man known to the family. The accused, reportedly a habitual offender, is currently on the run, and multiple police teams have been deployed to track him down.

Authorities are intensifying their search to apprehend the suspect and further investigate the circumstances leading to the horrific crime.

Also Read: Two Shooters In Baba Siddique Murder Case Hail From UP: Families Say To Treat Them Like Criminals If Guilty