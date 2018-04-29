Even after Supreme Court declared triple talaq unconstitutional, a man divorced his wife using the same provision, known as talaq-e-biddat, in Maharashtra’s Mira Road. A 32-year-old Farahnaaz Khan has claimed that her husband gave her divorce over a WhatsApp message. Narrating her ordeal, the woman also said that none of the police stations filed her complaint. According to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, a man can get up to 3 years of jail term along with a heavy fine.

Despite Supreme Court quashing the instant triple talaq practice, a handful of men in the Muslim community continue to follow the discriminatory and unfair practice. According to a report, a 32-year-old woman from Mira Road has alleged that her spouse had pronounced triple talaq over WhatsApp in November, 2017. Giving more details about the incident, to media at Fort, the woman, identified as Farahnaaz Khan said, “I married a Virar-based man in 2012.Though the meher () amount was decided way before the wedding. After I got married, my husband and father-in-law would torture me, asking me to get more money and gold from my father, so that my husband could set up his business. When I couldn’t take the torture, I left their house and returned to my parent’s place”.

Farahnaaz who is a graduate and a housewife further said that she approached multiple police stations to file her complaint but none of them took cognisance of it. “Even when Supreme Court has given a verdict stating that instant triple talaq should not be practice, I was given instant talaq through a video just because I filed a domestic violence complaint against my husband. I was married in May 2012 to my elder uncle’s son. On April 21, during the hearing of our domestic violence case in Sessions Court, I showed the instant triple talaq WhatsApp video to the judge. After the hearing, outside the courtroom, he (Farahnaaz’s husband) physically abused me and my father for showing the video. While we went to file a complaint, only NC was filed in Nayanagar police station”.

Denying the claims, Farahnaaz’s husband claimed that he hadn’t pronounced talaq to her. He also added that his lawyer would contact the media with more details about the case in the coming days.

The Supreme Court in 2017 had struck down the practice of instant triple talaq. Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, which was passed in the Lower House of the Parliament during the winter session. The bill criminalises the practice and classifies triple talaq as a cognisable and non-bailable offense, with minimum 3 years of imprisonment and a fine. Notably, the bill hasn’t been passed in Rajya Sabha yet.

