A newly married woman at Vizianagaram was arrested in connection with her husband’s murder on Tuesday in the state of Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the woman had hired unemployed B.tech graduates for killing her husband in exchange for her wedding ring. The woman along with her lover as per the police had made the plan to murder Gowrishankar, a 30-year-old electrical engineer working in Bellary. Reports say that the woman had lodged a complaint at the Garugubilli police station on Monday, May 7 saying that three unidentified men had killed her husband and robbed her jewellery around 8:ooPM in the evening at Thotapalli’s ITDA park.

After hearing the story from the woman, police started a probe into the matter and soon after a preliminary investigation, they found that the accused woman Saraswati along with her lover Maddu Shaiva had plotted the whole event. Police revealed that Saraswati’s lover hired Saripalli Rama Krishna, who was already involved with two murder cases and two B Tech graduates Merugu Gopi and Gurrala Bangaruraju for executing the murder plan. According to reports in a leading daily, the woman had made advance online payment of Rs 8000 while her lover paid Rs 10,000 by cash to the killers they hired before the murder.

Vizianagaram SP GP Raju said that Saraswati and her husband Gowrishankar was returning from a motorcycle servicing showroom in Parvatipuram, when the contract killers stopped them on some pretext and at a secluded place and suddenly attacked him as per the plan. SP Raju further said, “They (the contract killers) hit him with an iron in the back of head and Gowrishankar collapsed and died on the spot”. The police managed to nab the three culprits onboard an autorickshaw from a checkpost, who later spilled the beans at the police station.

