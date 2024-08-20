Woman Injured Her Boyfriend’s Private Parts Over Refusal To Marry

A 26-year-old woman allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a knife and injured his private parts over his refusal to marry her in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Bhiwandi on August 16, an official said.

The woman allegedly attacked her 31-year-old boyfriend with a kitchen knife at her house in the Padma Nagar area. She stabbed the man’s private parts and injured him after he refused to marry her, he said.

The victim ran out of the house and made his way to a hospital. He later lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt, or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.