Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Woman Injured Her Boyfriend’s Private Parts Over Refusal To Marry

A 26-year-old woman allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a knife and injured his private parts over his refusal to marry her in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Bhiwandi on August 16, an official said.

The woman allegedly attacked her 31-year-old boyfriend with a kitchen knife at her house in the Padma Nagar area. She stabbed the man’s private parts and injured him after he refused to marry her, he said.

The victim ran out of the house and made his way to a hospital. He later lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt, or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

No arrest has been made, and the case is under investigation, he added.

 

Did Poland Start Learning Sanskrit 164 Years Ago? Find Out !

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 3 Senior Kolkata Police Officers Suspended; Included 2 ACPs

US Election 2024: Doug Emhoff Rebukes Donald Trump, Supports Kamala Harris At DNC

CBI Faces Delay In Polygraph Test of Accused in Kolkata Doctor’s Murder Case

Rishab Shetty Criticizes Bollywood for Misrepresenting India; Gets Backfire Over Kantara Incident—What Netizens Are Saying!

Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Major Roadworks To Affect Commute For 30 Days

Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting 6 Female Students, Exposing Them To Obscene Videos

