Woman journalist finds camera in South Delhi lingerie trial room, files FIR: A lingerie store in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash M-block market was accused of installing CCTV camera in a changing room, reports said on Saturday. The matter was raised by a 27-year-old woman journalist who alleged that she was filmed at the lingerie store while changing in the trail room. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 354 C (voyeurism) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the store.

The report noted that the incident took place on August 31, while the case was registered at the Greater Kailash police station after three days. In her complaint, the woman said that she had entered the trial room to try on some garments that she picked up from the store.

She told the IANS that she was soon interrupted by a woman attendant, who asked her to switch to another changing room. When the woman journalist asked whether there was something wrong, the staff member said there was a camera in the room.

The journo then went to the shop owner and asked him and other staff members that why was she allowed to go into the changing room, if there was a camera installed there. However, no one replied. The woman then called the police while the shop owner called his son. The woman further alleged that the owner was also watching the live footage from the hidden camera, which he later deleted after she called the police.

Another report quoted the storehouse who defended him saying that the camera was mistakenly left in the trial room and the woman staffer told her about the same as soon as she found out.

The police have reportedly collected all the CCTV footage and have been verifying woman’s claim. Appropriate action will soon be taken after the investigation.

Back in 2015, Union Minister Smriti Irani had noticed a hidden camera at the trail room of popular clothing chain FabIndia in Goa. A case was soon registered against employees who were monitoring the cameras under Sections 354 C (voyeurism) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

