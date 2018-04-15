A 19-year old woman was confined and tortured in a house for 10 days by a man, who raped her multiple times in Aman Vihar in outer Delhi. A case has been registered by the victim's father against the accused. Reports say that the family members of the accused knew about the confinement however, the accused is on the run.

Moreover, the victim and her father came to the police station on April 9 to register a complaint against the culprit, as told by DCP (Outer) M N Tiwari. He further said, “The woman’s statement was recorded and then a case was registered against the accused under sections 354-(d), 365, 344, 323, 376 of the Indian Penal Code. The woman has been medically examined and is being counseled by an NGO.” Meanwhile, the accused has been identified as Kuldeep and is on a run since the FIR was registered as per reports in a leading daily.

Reports also say that the woman has disclosed Kuldeep had been stalking the woman before kidnapping to assault her. It is quite shocking that the woman knew Kuldeep for more than a year. The woman was able to flee from his captivity on the same day she went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the accused. As per the police, the family members of Kuldeep knew about the confinement however, they did not inform about it to them. Police said that they have picked up the father of the accused, who is being questioned over the incident.

