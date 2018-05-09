One woman among four arrested in connection with a case where a man had been allegedly killed, chopped and later disposed near a forest in the Goa-Karnataka border. Police have found the body and remains of the deceased in the forest. Police are further investigating as they suspect more people might have been involved in the crime.

The Goa police on Wednesday have arrested four persons including a woman for allegedly killing her husband and later cutting the body into pieces to dispose off the body parts at a forest area. According to reports, the woman has been identified as Kalpana Bassu who strangled her husband Basauraj Bassu (38) to death at their residence about one month ago. The woman was helped by other three persons in the crime, who are said to be her husband’s friends.

It has been learned that the incident came to light after one of the accused person’s wife smelled something fishy in her husband’s behaviour. She informed the police and the accused later revealed everything about the crime. police inspector Ravindra Desai said that the three men involved in the crime have been identified as Suresh Kumar, Abdul Karim Shaikh and Pankaj Pawar. As per reports, all the accused were arrested and have confessed to committing the crime. The police officer further said that the accused woman, a homemaker, and her husband lived at Curchorem village in South Goa district along with their two minor children.

Reports say that the woman had a vicious quarrel with her husband about a month back and she revealed that she then lost her temper and killed her husband by strangulating him at their residence. However, she had not revealed the exact date of the murder. She later informed about the incident to the three friends of her husband who helped her cut the body into pieces and packed the body pieces in a bag. They then traveled in a car to an abandoned spot in the forest near the Goa-Karnataka border and got rid of the body pieces. Police have recovered the remains of the deceased which would be sent for forensic examination, as per the police officer. The accused persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police are yet unsure if there were more people involved in the crime and are investigating for the same.

