Woman MLA welcomed with stones and chappals for defecting from Congress to TRS: Banothu Haripriya Naik, a woman lawmaker in Telangana, faced the wrath of people for defecting from the Congress to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Her former supporters of the Congress greeted the leader with slippers and stones as she entered Govindrala village of Kamepalli block on Saturday morning.

Woman MLA welcomed with stones and chappals for defecting from Congress to TRS: Banothu Haripriya Naik, a woman lawmaker in Telangana, faced the wrath of people for defecting from the Congress to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Her former supporters of the Congress greeted the leader with slippers and stones as she entered Govindrala village of Kamepalli block on Saturday morning. Reports said that Naik was in the village to campaign for a TRS candidate in the local body elections. Naik represents Yellandu assembly constituency in Khammam district.

The reports said that the MLA entered the village in an open-top vehicle. As soon as he entered the village, people, mostly Congress supporters, asked her to go back. The starting questioning her that how she dared to enter the village after betraying them by changing her party. To save the situation from getting worse, the TRS workers surrounded Naik and formed a human shield around her. The worried leader then escaped the situation with the help of her workers.

However, the situation worsened after the TRS workers started retaliating and pelted stones at the Congress workers. At least five people got injured during the incident. Those who have been injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The police have taken five Congress workers into custody, reports said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App