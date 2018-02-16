A video of a woman is doing the rounds on micro-blogging site Twitter that could seriously defame two prominent Bharatiya Janata Party minister and bring serious trouble for the matter. However, NewsX does not take responsibility for the content of these videos and the woman who calls herself Bobby who is talking about BJP minister which can hurt the image these ministers.

A video of a woman who calls herself Bobby is doing the rounds on micro-blogging site Twitter in which the woman is seen talking about two prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers. The content of the woman who is talking about two senior BJP government ministers may defame the image of these leaders and may bring trouble for the BJP led government. The video has been shared on Twitter by fan pages of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and individuals.

However, it is not confirmed yet that whether these videos are fake, real or carry any substance and NewsX takes no responsibility for the authenticity of these videos. The woman who is seen talking about two BJP prominent ministers in these videos also said that BJP ministers are scared from her that she will give all this information in the media. The woman also alleged that she had received offers from Congress party asking for this information and offering her crores of rupees. The content of the woman who is speaking in these videos can seriously defame the two BJP minister and could create massive trouble. NewsX once again takes no responsibility for the authenticity and validity of the videos and also its content.

It's related to BJP, so there will not be sting or any news on channel.#गड़करी_गोयल_और_हवस pic.twitter.com/6S9oKyZB4b — Aam Aadmi Jindabad (@aamadmijindabad) February 16, 2018

The fan page of Arvind Kejriwal which is also among other Twitter accounts those who have shared this video says that the Bharatiya Janata Party should sack these ministers about whom this woman is talking about which could seriously malign the image of BJP ministers and the party. It’s not the first time when Aam Aadmi Party fans or BJP fans have tried to defame each other. Given the political scenario between both the parties, in the past too, both the parties have indulged in political mud slugging and levelled charges on each other.

Disclaimer: NewsX cannot verify the authenticity of these videos and is not responsible for the content in it.