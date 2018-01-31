In an untoward incident, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was attacked by a woman, who started throwing eggs at the chief minister while he was attending the inauguration function of Talsari Beach Festival at Bhograi in Balasore district in Odisha. The woman was later detained by the police. The incident took place on Wednesday. Though the chief minister remained unhurt in this incident, few eggs did hit other people present at the event.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer of Odisha Police while shedding some light on the incident said that the chief minister went unhurt, however, some of the eggs did hit the other people present at the event. The woman who has now been arrested for throwing eggs at Odisha Chief Minister has been identified as wife of a BJP worker.

Not a first time when a minister was targeted like this during a public event. Previously, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also become the target of peoples’ frustrations when they had been attacked using ink, shoes etc.

Just a few days back, AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi was attacked while he addressing a public rally when a shoe was hurled at the leader. After that incident, the rally had to be stopped for a little while as people who were attending the rally started dispersing. The police informed that Owaisi was not hurt in the incident.