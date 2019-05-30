Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today sworn for the second term in office along with the new council of ministers. Check out who are the women ministers in the new Modi 2.0 Cabinet.

Narendra Modi has today taken oath to serve a second term as the country’s Prime Minister along with his council of ministers. As many as 57 minsters out of which 24 ministers of states, 9 in independent charge and 25 cabinet ministers have sworn in to join office today, May 30, 2019. Among the 57 newly sworn in Union Ministers, there are 5 women Ministers in new Cabinet of Narendra Modi. Nirmala Sitharaman, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Smriti Irani, Renuka Singh Saruta and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti have been inducted into the new cabinet. The portfolios will be allotted soon.

In the year 2014, Sushma Swaraj and Maneka Gandhi were in the list of cabinet ministers. However, this time they have been opted out of the NDA government. The swearing-in ceremony started at 7:00 PM today, May 30, 2019, where 6000 dignitaries were present to witness the significant event. BJP President Amit Shah has also taken oath as Cabinet Minister in the NDA government. It is yet to be seen who will step into the shoes of Amit Shah as the new BJP president. There are speculations that Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Bhupender Yadav or Muralidhar Rao, might become the next BJP president.

Here are names who have got a place in Modi’s new Cabinet:

Narendra Modi – Prime Minister

Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh

Nitin Gadkari

Sadananda Gowda

Nirmala Sitharaman

Ram Vilas Paswan

Narendra Singh Tomar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

S Jaishankar

Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal

Thawar Chand Gahlot

Arjun Munda

Smriti Irani

Harsh Vardhan

Prakash Javdekar

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Pralhad Joshi

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Arvind Sawant

Giriraj Singh

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Santosh Gangwar Rao

Indrajit Singh

Shreepad Nayak

Jitendra Singh

Kiren Rijiju

Prahlad Singh Pate

RK Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Faggan Singh Kulaste

Ashwini Chaubey

Gen (retd) VK Singh

Kishan Pal Gujjar

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

G. Kishan Reddy

Parshottam Rupala

Ramdas Athawale

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Babul Supriyo

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

Anurag Singh Thakur

Angadi Suresh Channabasappa

Nityanand Rai

V Muraleedharan

Renuka Singh Saruta

Som Parkash

Rameswar Teli

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Kailash Choudhary

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Rattan Lal Kataria

