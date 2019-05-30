Narendra Modi has today taken oath to serve a second term as the country’s Prime Minister along with his council of ministers. As many as 57 minsters out of which 24 ministers of states, 9 in independent charge and 25 cabinet ministers have sworn in to join office today, May 30, 2019. Among the 57 newly sworn in Union Ministers, there are 5 women Ministers in new Cabinet of Narendra Modi. Nirmala Sitharaman, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Smriti Irani, Renuka Singh Saruta and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti have been inducted into the new cabinet. The portfolios will be allotted soon.
In the year 2014, Sushma Swaraj and Maneka Gandhi were in the list of cabinet ministers. However, this time they have been opted out of the NDA government. The swearing-in ceremony started at 7:00 PM today, May 30, 2019, where 6000 dignitaries were present to witness the significant event. BJP President Amit Shah has also taken oath as Cabinet Minister in the NDA government. It is yet to be seen who will step into the shoes of Amit Shah as the new BJP president. There are speculations that Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Bhupender Yadav or Muralidhar Rao, might become the next BJP president.
Here are names who have got a place in Modi’s new Cabinet:
Narendra Modi – Prime Minister
Amit Shah
Rajnath Singh
Nitin Gadkari
Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ram Vilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal
Thawar Chand Gahlot
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javdekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Gangwar Rao
Indrajit Singh
Shreepad Nayak
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Pate
RK Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Chaubey
Gen (retd) VK Singh
Kishan Pal Gujjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G. Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Parkash
Rameswar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Rattan Lal Kataria