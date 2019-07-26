Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has condemned the Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s sexist remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi. Sitharaman said the SP leader should be given some special training on morals. Asserting that Azam Khan disrespected Parliament, Sitharaman demanded exemplary action against Azam Khan.
Nirmala Sitharaman said when a Member of Parliament can name a woman and judge her, then there is no democracy happening in the house. Sitharaman said the speaker has all the power to take action requests speaker Om Birla to take exemplary action so that no woman can be treated badly or abused. She also said that the issue should not be politicize related to women is outrageous, she appealed other women MPs to stand united against the Azam Khan.
Union Minister Smriti Irani said the entire nation watched yesterday what happened. This House passed the Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace bill. She also appealed to all to speak in one voice- She said Azam Khan cannot misbehave with a woman and get away with it by just dramatizing it. She called it a blot on all legislators including men.
Reacting over the incident, TMC MP, Mimi Chakraborty said nobody can stand in the Parliament and tell a woman like look into my eyes and talk. She, however, urged Speaker that all women in the house are expecting something big from Speaker. NCP MP Supriya Sule has asked for action against Azam Khan and said that the House must speak in one voice and set a precedent once and for all.