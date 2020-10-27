Haryana Woman Shot Dead at Faridabad, College Girl killed at Ballabgarh, Nikita Tomar Death: A woman was allegedly shot dead by a man in Ballabgarh on Monday when the victim went to college to appear for her examination. The accused has been arrested. The victim was a student of B Com final year.

Haryana Woman Shot Dead at Faridabad, College Girl killed at Ballabgarh: A woman was allegedly shot dead by a man in Ballabgarh on Monday when the victim went to college to appear for her examination. The accused has been arrested. “We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter,” says the victim’s father.

“My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her,” he added. “Nikita had come to college for an exam. Accused, Touseef, whom she knew, tried to speak to her and then shot her,” said Jaiveer Rathi ACP Ballabgarh.

They accused kept chasing the woman before shooting her dead. He then fled the spot along with his friend while Nikita’s friend watched in horror as her friend was left bleeding on the road. Nikita was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Touseef has been arrested, according to the police.

