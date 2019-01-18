Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre had informed Rajya Sabha on January 8 that women constitute 13 per cent of the Indian Air Force workforce, the highest among the three armed forces, while they are just 3.80 per cent of the Army's personnel.

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has decided to induct women, for the first time in Personnel Below Officer Rank (PBOR), in corps of Military Police. The Women will be inducted in a graded manner to eventually comprise 20 per cent of total Corps of Military Police of the Army, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted on Friday. The Defence Minister said Centre’s decision was a historic step towards empowering women and improving their representation in the Armed Forces.

A few hours later, the twitter handle of the BJP put out a tweet declaring the same news. The BJP also reiterated that the historic decision by the Modi government will improve the representation of women in Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes decision to induct women as jawans in Corps of Military Police in Army. The women will be inducted in a graded manner to eventually comprise 20 per cent of total Corps of Military Police of the Army. pic.twitter.com/wkyVw5CmCD — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2019

As per Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision, now women will be assigned roles like the investigation of offences such as rape, molestation and theft. Women will also be inducted in military operations where the Army needs assistance from the police.

In December last year, Army chief Bipin Rawat said the Indian Army was mulling to recruit women for the military police. He had said the Indian Army proposed to increase intake of women in more non-combat roles such as interpreters and cyber specialists.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre had informed Rajya Sabha on January 8 that women constitute 13 per cent of the Indian Air Force workforce, the highest among the three armed forces, while they are just 3.80 per cent of the Army’s personnel.

