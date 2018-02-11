On Saturday while addressing a gathering at Goa Biz Fest 2018, Sardesai stated that the domestic tourists are not the top-end tourists, but the scum of the earth. 'Scum of the earth' remark was made by the Goa minister Sardesai, after he saw a video of a tourist urinating from the window of a bus on a busy road in Goa. Hinting that he was quoted out of context, he said that he was referring only to a section of them and not all of them.

After facing massive criticism for his controversial remark where Goa’s town and country planning minister, Vijai Sardesai, had attacked north Indian’s behaviour in Goa and criticised the domestic tourists by terming them as ‘scum of the earth’, the agriculture minister of the state has refused to take back his remarks. On Saturday while addressing a gathering at Goa Biz Fest 2018, Sardesai stated, “The domestic tourists are not the top-end tourists, but the scum of the earth”. The Goa minister also said that government must review the state’s existing tourism police.

Reacting to the criticism which his statement had gathered, Goa minister, Vijai Sardesai, said that he is not against north Indians. The minister further asserted that he had no intentions for apologising for expressing his true emotions for the state. As per reports, ‘scum of the earth’ remark was made by the Goa minister Sardesai, after he saw a video of a tourist urinating from the window of a bus on a busy road in Goa. Vijai Sardesai also said that the existing government should change Goa’s tourism policy and should discourage the ‘budget domestic tourists.’ As per reports, the minister further stated that the government should aim at attracting ‘high-spending tourists’ who contribute to the state’s economy.

Speaking to a news agency IANS, the Goa minister said, “The people of Goa are disgusted with a few tourists, who come and use Goa as a dumping ground… There are several instances, one of which is a video which has gone viral of a tourist urinating from the bus on one of Goa’s most popular and well-done roads from Miramar to Dona Paula”.

Stating that he was only speaking for the people of Goa, Vijai Sardesai said that he hasn’t generalised north Indians. Hinting that he was quoted out of context, he said that he was referring only to a ‘section of them and not all of them’. He said, “A small section of the 6.5 million tourists coming to Goa create the biggest nuisance. These people have no civic sense and they are the ones who are creating maximum garbage and maximum nuisance.” As per reports, the Goa Forward Party (GFA) leader said that Goans now fear to lose their identity because of a large number of domestic tourists.