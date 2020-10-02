A day after Rahul Gandhi was stopped from visiting Hathras by Uttar Pradesh authorities, he wrote in a tweet that he will not tolerate anyone's injustice. His tweet comes on the day of Gandhi Jayanti.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet as he wrote, “I will not bow down to anyone’s injustice”, a day after he was manhandled, stopped and even arrested by Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of gangrape victim along with party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Rahul tweeted on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti that would not fear anyone in the world, he would not bow down to anyone’s injustice, he would win the untruth with the truth and he could bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth. He added, ” Happy Gandhi Jayanti.”

A case has been registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and over 200 others under section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police at Yamuna Expressway here while they were on the way to meet the Hathras gangrape victim’s family, who had died while receiving treatment in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. Gandhis were later released.

Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras to meet the victim’s family. However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was “no lathi charge” on anyone.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to injuries in the Safdarjung Hospital where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

