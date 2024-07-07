World Biryani Day: Singapore's High Commissioner To India Makes First Attempt To Cook Biryani, Pics Go VIRAL

Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, celebrated World Biryani Day on Sunday, July 7 by making biryani. He shared a video showing him preparing the dish at home.

In the video, he said, “Wow, it’s smelling great. Okay, let’s see. Okay, what you need to do is give it a good stir from the bottom so that all the ingredients are all mashed up nicely together. Okay, I think this is doing good. Success, I suppose, in the first attempt. I hope you’ll be good. Enjoy! Thank you!” He also shared pictures of the biryani he made.

While sharing the pictures and video on X, he stated, “Happy World Biryani Day! My first attempt at making biryani. Tell me which State has the best biryani and I will make a visit. Bon appetite. – HC Wong.”

World Biryani Day is a feast for food lovers around the world, paying homage to one of the most beloved dishes, biryani, which has captivated the taste buds of many.

Namaste India! ☀️ Happy World Biryani Day! My first attempt at making biryani 🤣🤣. Tell me which State has the best biryani and I will make a visit. Bon appetite. 😋- HC Wong.#worldbiryaniday #daawatworldbiryaniday #biryani #IncredibleIndia @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/149Czlf5RM — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) July 7, 2024

On June 27, Simon Wong delivered a resounding endorsement of India’s future prospects following President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint session of Parliament, stating that this is “indeed India’s century!” He also expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations between India and Singapore.

In a social media post on X, Simon Wong highlighted the significance of President Murmu’s address, stating, “Attended Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu address to both Houses of Parliament this AM w fellow HOMs. This is indeed India’s Century! Singapore looks fwd to taking our excellent bilat rlns to even great heights. Jai Hind!”

Simon Wong, along with his delegation, attended the session and shared moments captured inside the Parliament premises, including a selfie with his fellow diplomats.

President Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament, marking her first presidential address after the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Notably, the ties between India and Singapore have a history rooted in strong commercial, cultural, and people-to-people links across a millennium, according to the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

The relations between the two nations are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities, and a convergence of interests on key issues.

