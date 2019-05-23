World leaders congratulate Narendra Modi for historic poll verdict

Leaders from nearly a dozen countries have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for the historic mandate for his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 17th Lok Sabha elections held from April 11 to May 19, 2019. Leaders of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Russia, Japan, China, Israel and Sri Lanka, among others, congratulated the prime minister for the massive poll verdict.

In a tweet message, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani congratulated PM Modi for the strong mandate and said the government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between the two democracies. Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck congratulated the prime minister during a telephone conversation and wished him all success.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the convincing victory of the BJP in the general elections. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe telephoned PM Modi to congratulate him for the huge poll victory. Besides Abe, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have also congratulated PM Modi for the massive poll victory.

The Israeli prime minister said both India and Israel will continue to strengthen their friendship, while Sri Lanka’s Ranil Wickremesinghe said his government looks forward to working closely with PM Modi. Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his impressive victory in the elections, Pakistan premier Imran Khan said his government looks forward to working with him for peace in South Asia. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia and India enjoy a strong, vibrant and strategic partnership, and his government’s India Economic Strategy will take the bilateral ties to a new level. He said that he looks forward to meeting him again soon.

The BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA) had crossed the 346-mark at 4 pm on Thursday, 10 seats more than it got in 2014, even as the counting was in progress. The final figure is expected to increase by the time the counting ends. The BJP-led alliance has already comfortably crossed the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lower House of parliament and set to form the next government.

BJP is expected to hold a parliamentary board meeting at the party headquarters at 5.30 pm on Thursday. The Sensex up by more than 600 points as early trends show a return to power of the NDA government.

