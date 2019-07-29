Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Tiger Day released the four-yearly report of the All-India tiger estimation and announced that target to double tiger population has been achieved four years ahead of its deadline. The target to increase tiger population was set for the year 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Global Tigers Day released the four-yearly report of the All-India tiger estimation and asserted that India was committed to protecting tigers. He said the number of tigers in India stands at around 3,000 to the present day and affirmed that India was one of the safest havens for tigers. On future plans with regard to Tiger conservation, the PM said India will strike a balance between development and environment and added that the result of the latest tiger census would make every Indian happy.

The mission to double or increase tiger population was taken up nine years ago in St. Petersburg and the deadline set was 2022, however, the target has been achieved four years beforehand.

The Prime Minister announced that there would be more homes for the citizens and likewise for animals. This would also mean a vibrant marine economy and healthier marine ecology, added PM.

In 2014, the country had registered the presence of 2,226 tigers as released by the Wildlife Institute of India in a joint report with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and state forest departments.

Reportedly, the Tigers’ presence in India has increased in areas that earlier had no signs of the animal. Though there would be more challenges such as the increased possibility of conflict with humans when it comes to tiger’s comfort level.

Indian forests can save the damage by accommodating more tigers given it has now also started taking care of corridors along with mitigation efforts in linear projects and have also adopted a landscape approach to conservation. When it comes to the safety of Tigers, there is a Wildlife Protection Act that offers protection to wildlife wherever it is found, said an official.

