Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

World Tourism Day: Ministry Of Tourism Launches New Initiatives

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the Ministry of Tourism launched a nationwide responsible tourism initiative, ‘Paryatan Mitra’ and ‘Paryatan Didi’, aimed at enhancing the tourist experience across India’s […]

World Tourism Day: Ministry Of Tourism Launches New Initiatives

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the Ministry of Tourism launched a nationwide responsible tourism initiative, ‘Paryatan Mitra’ and ‘Paryatan Didi’, aimed at enhancing the tourist experience across India’s most visited destinations.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the initiative, rooted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of leveraging tourism for social inclusion, employment generation, and economic progress, seeks to create tourism ambassadors from within local communities.

Programs For Six Destinations

The program was piloted in six major tourist destinations: Orchha (Madhya Pradesh), Gandikota (Andhra Pradesh), Bodh Gaya (Bihar), Aizawl (Mizoram), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), and Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands).

This initiative intends to make tourism a vehicle for local pride and storytelling by training individuals who interact with tourists, such as cab drivers, hotel staff, tour guides, and street vendors, on the importance of hospitality, cleanliness, and sustainability.

The Ministry of Tourism, through this initiative, aims to enhance the overall tourist experience by connecting visitors with ‘tourist-friendly’ locals who serve as proud ambassadors and storytellers of their destinations.

Aims To Enhance Tourists Experiences

To achieve this, individuals who frequently engage with tourists—such as cab drivers, railway and airport staff, hotel and restaurant workers, homestay owners, tour guides, police personnel, and street vendors—are receiving specialised training.

This training emphasises the importance of tourism, cleanliness, safety, sustainability, and delivering high-quality hospitality in line with the ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’ philosophy.

Additionally, these participants are educated on the unique stories and hidden gems of their destinations, transforming each local into a storyteller who contributes to a positive tourist experience.

MUST READ: BrahMos Aerospace Announces Jobs For Agniveers, Becomes 1st Company In India To Do So

Employment Opportunities For Women

Special attention is given to training women and young people, empowering them to create new tourism offerings like heritage walks, food tours, craft experiences, nature treks, and homestays based on the local area’s potential.

This initiative also helps locals gain employment as homestay operators, food and culture experience providers, and tour guides.

Beyond tourism training, participants are also trained in digital literacy and tools to make their tourism products more discoverable to both national and international audiences.

Since the program’s pilot launch on August 15, approximately 3,000 individuals across six destinations have been trained, becoming Paryatan Mitras focused on creating a memorable and positive tourist experience.

ALSO READ: Boosting Indo-US Tourism: Experts Call For Swifter Visas And More Direct Flights

(Inputs from ANI)

Filed under

ministry of tourism tourism world tourism day

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox