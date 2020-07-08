The Minister of Communications and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad, took to Twitter to announce the inauguration of the second largest data centre in the world, laid emphasis on India's strong and increased investments in creation of data centres and related infrastructure to make India an effective data economy.

The second-largest data centre of the world was inaugurated in Mumbai today said Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad adding that India hold great potential to become a vibrant data economy and a good centre for the data centre in the world.

Taking to Twitter, Shankar wrote “Delighted that the second-largest data centre of the world was inaugurated in Mumbai today. This world-class infrastructure has been developed by the Hiranandani Group.”

Delighted that the second largest data center of the world was inaugurated in Mumbai today. This world class infrastructure has been developed by the Hiranandani Group. pic.twitter.com/tOW5LFqF3f — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 7, 2020

Also read: After Chinese app ban, PM urges techies, start up community to work towards self reliance

Also read: JioMeet: Reliance Jio’s take on Zoom

Common Services Centres have played a crucial role in creating digital inclusion, especially in rural India.

CSCs across the nation have created 12 Lakh direct and indirect jobs and have turned people of small towns and villages into digital entrepreneurs.#5YearsOfDigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/H6ZlhVnOf5 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 8, 2020

“India holds a great potential to become a vibrant data economy and a good centre of data centre in the world. Our government is working towards bringing more investments in data centres,” he added.

Also read: Rahul takes jibe at Centre over Covid-19, demonetization and GST

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App