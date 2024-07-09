Worli Hit-Run-Case: Excise Department Shuts Down Vice Global Tapas Bar Following Party by Main Accused

The Excise Department has sealed the Vice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu and questioned some of the staff along with the bar owner in the Worli hit-and-run case. Notably, it is the same bar in Juhu where the main accused in the case, Mihir Shah, had a party with his four friends.

As per the officials, the bar has 4 doors and all have been sealed by the Excise Department. Before the incident, Mihir Shah, the accused in the case, had a party there with his four friends. After the party, Shah left the bar and was seen in CCTV footage going with his friends in a car.

60 staff that used to work in the bar, Police have questioned some of them along with the bar owner.

The Mumbai Police has formed 14 teams to arrest Mihir Shah who has been missing since the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli on Sunday. A lookout notice has been issued for Mihir, who is absconding.

On July 7, Mihir’s father Rajesh Shah and another person Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat were arrested for not cooperating with the police.

Also read: No Solution On Battlefield, India Sides ‘Dialogue and Diplomacy Is The Way Forward’: India To Russia

The 45-year-old woman who was killed in the incident has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, a resident of Worli Koliwada. She was riding pillion on the scooter driven by her husband, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital for the injuries he sustained during the incident, police said. “The accident happened when the couple from the fishing community was returning home after buying fish. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. The woman injured in the accident died during the treatment,” police added.

The police also said that the luxury car belonged to the leader of a political party based in Maharashtra’s Palghar.

The incident in Worli follows less than two months after the Pune case in which A Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed into a motorbike resulting in the deaths of two software engineers in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his “alarm” at the “rise in hit-and-run incidents” in the State on Monday and said that he has directed the police to take strict action against such cases, adding that the “guilty will not be spared.”