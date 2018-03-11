According to sources, soldiers in the Indian Army are reportedly learning Mandarin (Chinese Language). If reports are to be believed, this new development has become a concern for Chinese security experts. The security officials in China are concerned about that if Indian soldiers are learning the Chinese language, they might have an upper hand or advantage in case there are any future stand-offs.

In what can be said as a strategic planning by the army, according to sources and media reports, soldiers in the Indian Army are reportedly learning Mandarin (Chinese Language). If reports are to be believed, this new development has become a concern for Chinese security experts. The security officials in China are concerned about that if Indian soldiers are learning the chinese language they might have an upper hand or advantage in getting into knowing what Chinese soldiers are discussing if there are any stand-offs in the future.

According to media reports, a one-year certificate course in the Chinese language at the Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district will be taken up by ITBP officials and 25 jawans. However, reports also say that this move is only for minimising misunderstandings between Indian and Chinese soldiers which could happen due to miscommunication. However, security experts in China have to say that miscommunication could be ignored if Indian troops learn Mandarin, but also warned of consequences in case of skirmishes or war.

“Language ability can boost communication in peacetime, but in wartime, it is a weapon,” Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told China’s state-controlled Global Times. Meanwhile, a Chinese military expert Song Zhongping even mentioned that if Indian troops learn Mandarin, then they could seize control of border area during any stand-off or even during calmer times or have an upper hand while getting to guess the insights what Chinese troops strategies are up to. While in this situation, even Chinese officials are of the opinion that maybe, their troops now need to know Hindi.

